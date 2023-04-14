Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Villa 4 room villain Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m² 1 Floor
€ 432,540
We present to you a new project of a complex of villas in Northern Cyprus. The project will …
Villa 6 room villain demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 4 room villain Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² 1 Floor
€ 848,200
We are presented with a luxurious two-story planning villa 3 + 1 under construction in the E…
Villa 5 room villain Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 716,209
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 458,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 454,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 465,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 476,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 465,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 142 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 448,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 141 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 2 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 379,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 144 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 2 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 2 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 381,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 2 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 462,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 157 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa 4 room villain koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 570,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 9 room villain Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 9 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 410 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 3 room villain Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 454,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners wil…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 4 room villain Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m² 1 Floor
€ 853,900
Villa 4 room villain Souni-Zanakia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Souni-Zanakia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 216 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 4 room villain Armenochori, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Armenochori, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 281 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 6 room villain Erimi, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Erimi, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 787 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 3 room villain koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 660,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 4 room villain Episkopi, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Episkopi, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 3 room villain Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 462,000
Type of shortness - villaRegion - Limassol, rural areaConstruction Stage - Colovan StageLand…
Villa 4 room villain Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 151 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 5 room villain Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 788,200
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 294 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Limassol, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 4 room villain Moni, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Moni, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 214 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Villa 5 room villain demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 6,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
Villa 3 room villain Vouni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Vouni, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…

