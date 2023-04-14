Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

demos germasogeias
15
koinoteta agiou tychona
2
demos agiou athanasiou
1
Limassol
1
Townhouse 4 roomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
For sale maisonette of 186 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
Townhouse 5 roomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 5 rooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
3 room townhousein demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wil…
3 room townhousein Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 680,000
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
3 room townhousein demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 710,000
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 363,000
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
3 room townhousein Moni, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Moni, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
3 room townhousein demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,850
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 87 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pyrgos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 82 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
Townhousein koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Townhouse
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
These residences enjoys a privileged location in one of the most desirable residential subur…
Townhousein koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Townhouse
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
This luxury complex is located in a prominent hillside residential suburb of Limassol with b…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
3 room townhousein demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 665,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pano Platres, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pano Platres, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom maisonette with small private garden in gated complex, 50m fr…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Limassol, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,000
For sale maisonette of 375 sq.meters in Limassol .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
