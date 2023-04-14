Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Cottage To archive
34 properties total found
Cottage 4 roomsin Ypsonas, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Ypsonas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 492,200
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
3 room cottagein Pissouri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Pissouri, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Cottage 6 roomsin demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Cottage 6 rooms
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale 0-storey house of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. There is a fireplace.The owners will b…
Cottage 4 roomsin Kolossi, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Kolossi, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
For sale 0-storey house of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
3 room cottagein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
3 room cottage
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
3 room cottagein Yermasoyia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 478,814
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 roomsin Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 178 m²
€ 565,000
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
Cottage 4 roomsin Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 198 m²
€ 680,000
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Ayios Konstantinos, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ayios Konstantinos, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
1 room Cottagein demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Situated in the great valley of Germasoyia 10 minutes’ drive east of the town center ,…
1 room Cottagein koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
A unique project located at a privileged location only 200m from the beach.•Amongst the…
3 room cottagein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
1 room Cottagein Paramytha, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Paramytha, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale cottage 4 BEDROOMS, modern 2 storey house with private swimming pool and/or garden.…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Moni, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
3 room cottagein Moni, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Moni, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
For sale 1-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Souni-Zanakia, Cyprus
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Souni-Zanakia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
1 room Cottagein Limassol, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
House at Ekali areaCovered area: 320 sq.mPlot : 521sq.mBedrooms : 4 + maids room3 bathrooms1…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Pyrgos, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pyrgos, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Limassol. The first floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
3 room cottagein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 685,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus
Cottage 5 bedrooms
koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 1-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, livi…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Souni-Zanakia, Cyprus
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Souni-Zanakia, Cyprus
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
3 room cottagein Erimi, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Erimi, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
3 room cottagein Ypsonas, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Ypsonas, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 509,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 198 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 roomsin Ypsonas, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Ypsonas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 443,000
For sale 1-storey house of 198 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ypsonas, Cyprus
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ypsonas, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 761,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
3 room cottagein Ypsonas, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Ypsonas, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 1-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Akrounda, Cyprus
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Akrounda, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
3 room cottagein Souni-Zanakia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Souni-Zanakia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 680,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…

