Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Greater Nicosia
  5. Lakatamia
  6. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Lakatamia, Cyprus

Room To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Room 2 rooms in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Room 2 rooms
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
€ 135,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir