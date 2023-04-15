Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. koinoteta empas
  5. Empa
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Empa, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 190 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale Apartment of 189 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Room 3 roomsin Mesogi, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Mesogi, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 370,000
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
3 room apartmentin Mesogi, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 130 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin Mesogi, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesogi, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin Konia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Konia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
1 room apartmentin Konia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Konia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
1 room apartmentin Empa, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
3 room apartmentin Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 96 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir