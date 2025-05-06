Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Empa
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Empa, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Empa, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
A modern 3-storey apartment building in central Paphos comprising 21 units, featuring 1 and …
$189,582
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
A modern 3-storey apartment building in central Paphos comprising 21 units, featuring 1 and …
$279,860
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
A modern 3-storey apartment building in central Paphos comprising 21 units, featuring 1 and …
$279,860
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go