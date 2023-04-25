Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zagreb County, Croatia

City of Velika Gorica
15
Grad Zapresic
13
Zapresic
12
Velika Gorica
9
Grad Sveta Nedelja
8
Grad Jastrebarsko
6
Grad Samobor
4
Municipality of Rugvica
4
6 room house in Lukavec, Croatia
6 room house
Lukavec, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 354 m²
€ 830,000
New Zagreb, Modern detached family house with an area of 354.34 m2 on a plot of 9,123 m2. …
4 room house in Donji Stupnik, Croatia
4 room house
Donji Stupnik, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 299,000
I25493 Meglajci
5 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 262 m² Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
I25358 Lomnička
4 room house in Novo Selo Okicko, Croatia
4 room house
Novo Selo Okicko, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 235,000
I25366 Stankovo
House 1 bathroom in cista Mlaka, Croatia
House 1 bathroom
cista Mlaka, Croatia
1 bath 228 m² Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
I25380 Tomislavgradska
3 room house in Gornji Ostrc, Croatia
3 room house
Gornji Ostrc, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 159 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
I25383 Gornji Oštrc
5 room house in Gornja Reka, Croatia
5 room house
Gornja Reka, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 133 m²
€ 150,000
I25169 Josipa Torbara
5 room house in Strmec, Croatia
5 room house
Strmec, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 330,000
Holy Sunday, Beautiful detached family house of 300 m2 on a plot of 1910 m2. The house was…
House in Luznica, Croatia
House
Luznica, Croatia
456 m²
€ 550,000
I25204 Lužnička ulica 38
2 room house in Gornja Reka, Croatia
2 room house
Gornja Reka, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
I25164 Gornja Reka
6 room house in cista Mlaka, Croatia
6 room house
cista Mlaka, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 308 m² Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
I25019 Ulica Dragutina Domjanića
House in Samobor, Croatia
House
Samobor, Croatia
600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
I24979 Centar
9 room house in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 4 bath 260 m²
€ 389,000
Ivanić Grad Detached residential and commercial building with an area of 260 m2 on a plot o…
2 room house in Dugo Selo, Croatia
2 room house
Dugo Selo, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 78,000
Dugo Selo, Josipa Predavac Street Detached house with an area of 70 m2, built in 1956, on a…
9 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
9 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 520 m² Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
I24951 Tina Ujevića
5 room house in Zapresic, Croatia
5 room house
Zapresic, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 371 m²
€ 375,000
I24896 Ulica Ilije Gregorića
2 room house in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 131 m² Number of floors 2
€ 137,000
I24356 Botinec
6 room house in Kriz, Croatia
6 room house
Kriz, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 165,000
Križ, Prigorska streetA beautiful detached house of 250m2 built in 1986 on a plot of 816m2.T…
4 room house in Lug Samoborski, Croatia
4 room house
Lug Samoborski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
I24635 Gornji Kraj
5 room house in Lug Samoborski, Croatia
5 room house
Lug Samoborski, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 694 m²
€ 1
I24634 Gornji Kraj
7 room house in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
7 room house
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 499,000
I24650 Skendrovićev put
2 room house in Jagodno, Croatia
2 room house
Jagodno, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
I24572 Ščitarjevo
6 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
6 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
I24569 Nikole Tesle
4 room house in Novaki Nartski, Croatia
4 room house
Novaki Nartski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 172 m²
€ 310,000
I24520 Budenečka
4 room house in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 220 m²
€ 239,000
I24463 Ulica kralja Petra Krešimira IV
3 room house in Bukovje Bistransko, Croatia
3 room house
Bukovje Bistransko, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 126,000
I24468 Nikole Tesle
7 room house in Strmec, Croatia
7 room house
Strmec, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 360 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,001
I24443 Ulica Jasena
5 room house in Jagodno, Croatia
5 room house
Jagodno, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 296,000
I24417 Ščitarjevo
5 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 330 m² Number of floors 3
€ 323,000
I24369 Rakarska
5 room house in Samobor, Croatia
5 room house
Samobor, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 1 944 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
I24280 Svete Ane

Properties features in Zagreb County, Croatia

