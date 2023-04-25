Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Zagreb County
Houses
Houses for sale in Zagreb County, Croatia
76 properties total found
6 room house
Lukavec, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
354 m²
€ 830,000
New Zagreb, Modern detached family house with an area of 354.34 m2 on a plot of 9,123 m2. …
4 room house
Donji Stupnik, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
113 m²
€ 299,000
I25493 Meglajci
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
262 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
I25358 Lomnička
4 room house
Novo Selo Okicko, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 235,000
I25366 Stankovo
House 1 bathroom
cista Mlaka, Croatia
1 bath
228 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
I25380 Tomislavgradska
3 room house
Gornji Ostrc, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
159 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
I25383 Gornji Oštrc
5 room house
Gornja Reka, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
133 m²
€ 150,000
I25169 Josipa Torbara
5 room house
Strmec, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
€ 330,000
Holy Sunday, Beautiful detached family house of 300 m2 on a plot of 1910 m2. The house was…
House
Luznica, Croatia
456 m²
€ 550,000
I25204 Lužnička ulica 38
2 room house
Gornja Reka, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
I25164 Gornja Reka
6 room house
cista Mlaka, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
308 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
I25019 Ulica Dragutina Domjanića
House
Samobor, Croatia
600 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
I24979 Centar
9 room house
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
4 bath
260 m²
€ 389,000
Ivanić Grad Detached residential and commercial building with an area of 260 m2 on a plot o…
2 room house
Dugo Selo, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 78,000
Dugo Selo, Josipa Predavac Street Detached house with an area of 70 m2, built in 1956, on a…
9 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
520 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
I24951 Tina Ujevića
5 room house
Zapresic, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
371 m²
€ 375,000
I24896 Ulica Ilije Gregorića
2 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
131 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 137,000
I24356 Botinec
6 room house
Kriz, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 165,000
Križ, Prigorska streetA beautiful detached house of 250m2 built in 1986 on a plot of 816m2.T…
4 room house
Lug Samoborski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
190 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
I24635 Gornji Kraj
5 room house
Lug Samoborski, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
694 m²
€ 1
I24634 Gornji Kraj
7 room house
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 499,000
I24650 Skendrovićev put
2 room house
Jagodno, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
I24572 Ščitarjevo
6 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
I24569 Nikole Tesle
4 room house
Novaki Nartski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
172 m²
€ 310,000
I24520 Budenečka
4 room house
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
220 m²
€ 239,000
I24463 Ulica kralja Petra Krešimira IV
3 room house
Bukovje Bistransko, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
€ 126,000
I24468 Nikole Tesle
7 room house
Strmec, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
360 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,001
I24443 Ulica Jasena
5 room house
Jagodno, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 296,000
I24417 Ščitarjevo
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
330 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 323,000
I24369 Rakarska
5 room house
Samobor, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
1 944 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
I24280 Svete Ane
