Residential properties for sale in Zagreb County, Croatia

110 properties total found
6 room house in Lukavec, Croatia
6 room house
Lukavec, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 354 m²
€ 830,000
New Zagreb, Modern detached family house with an area of 354.34 m2 on a plot of 9,123 m2. …
2 room apartment in Luznica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Luznica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 152,000
I25475 Tina Ujevića
4 room house in Donji Stupnik, Croatia
4 room house
Donji Stupnik, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 299,000
I25493 Meglajci
3 room apartment in Novaki, Croatia
3 room apartment
Novaki, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 196,000
I25480 Čižmešijina
5 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 262 m² Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
I25358 Lomnička
4 room house in Novo Selo Okicko, Croatia
4 room house
Novo Selo Okicko, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 235,000
I25366 Stankovo
House 1 bathroom in cista Mlaka, Croatia
House 1 bathroom
cista Mlaka, Croatia
1 bath 228 m² Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
I25380 Tomislavgradska
3 room apartment in cista Mlaka, Croatia
3 room apartment
cista Mlaka, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 198,000
I25373 Ulica Ivice Perića
3 room house in Gornji Ostrc, Croatia
3 room house
Gornji Ostrc, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 159 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
I25383 Gornji Oštrc
5 room house in Gornja Reka, Croatia
5 room house
Gornja Reka, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 133 m²
€ 150,000
I25169 Josipa Torbara
5 room house in Strmec, Croatia
5 room house
Strmec, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 330,000
Holy Sunday, Beautiful detached family house of 300 m2 on a plot of 1910 m2. The house was…
House in Luznica, Croatia
House
Luznica, Croatia
456 m²
€ 550,000
I25204 Lužnička ulica 38
2 room house in Gornja Reka, Croatia
2 room house
Gornja Reka, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
I25164 Gornja Reka
2 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 155,000
Velika Gorica, Slavka Kolara Street Two-room apartment of 59.60m2 on the 4th floor in a bui…
3 room apartment in Samobor, Croatia
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 244,192
I25202 Ulica Zlatka Price
4 room apartment in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 279,999
I25134 Kostanjek
6 room house in cista Mlaka, Croatia
6 room house
cista Mlaka, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 308 m² Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
I25019 Ulica Dragutina Domjanića
House in Samobor, Croatia
House
Samobor, Croatia
600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
I24979 Centar
9 room house in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 4 bath 260 m²
€ 389,000
Ivanić Grad Detached residential and commercial building with an area of 260 m2 on a plot o…
3 room apartment in Samobor, Croatia
3 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 270,000
I25083 Starogradska
2 room house in Dugo Selo, Croatia
2 room house
Dugo Selo, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 78,000
Dugo Selo, Josipa Predavac Street Detached house with an area of 70 m2, built in 1956, on a…
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 174,543
I24974 Pleška
4 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 97 m²
€ 202,960
I24970 Pleška
9 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
9 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 520 m² Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
I24951 Tina Ujevića
5 room house in Zapresic, Croatia
5 room house
Zapresic, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 371 m²
€ 375,000
I24896 Ulica Ilije Gregorića
2 room house in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 131 m² Number of floors 2
€ 137,000
I24356 Botinec
6 room house in Kriz, Croatia
6 room house
Kriz, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 165,000
Križ, Prigorska streetA beautiful detached house of 250m2 built in 1986 on a plot of 816m2.T…
4 room apartment in Samobor, Croatia
4 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 326,400
I24651 Ulica Zlatka Price
2 room apartment in Samobor, Croatia
2 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² Number of floors 2
€ 166,401
I24672 Ulica Zlatka Price
4 room apartment in Samobor, Croatia
4 room apartment
Samobor, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 295,291
I24657 Ulica Zlatka Price

