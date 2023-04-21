Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Šibenik-Knin County

Residential properties for sale in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

Opcina Rogoznica
37
Grad Sibenik
21
Sibenik
15
Grad Vodice
8
Opcina Primosten
7
Vodice
7
Drnis
1
Grad Drnis
1
Show more
84 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,850,000
9 room house in Zatoglav, Croatia
9 room house
Zatoglav, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 380 m²
€ 950,000
Rogoznica, detached house of 380m2 with apartments in the center of Rogoznica on a plot of 4…
3 room apartment in Srima, Croatia
3 room apartment
Srima, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 4
€ 153,800
Apartment 3 rooms, 61.52 m2, Srima A three-room apartment only 240m from the beach on Srima …
3 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 9/13 Floor
€ 150,000
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 80m2, Šubićevac, Šibenik A three-room apartment with an area of ​​80.2…
4 room house in Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
4 room house
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 290,000
Rogoznica, Zečevo Rogozničko, detached house with an area of 90m2, on a plot of 396m2. The …
6 room house in Dvornice, Croatia
6 room house
Dvornice, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 269,000
Rogoznica, detached house with a net area of 130 m2, on a plot of 615 m2, two apartments, sw…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,300,000
For sale is a fantastic luxury villa located in the vicinity of Sibenik, just 15 meters from…
2 room house in Danilo Biranj, Croatia
2 room house
Danilo Biranj, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 108 m² Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
House with swimming pool, 107.71 m2, surroundings of Šibenik In a quiet location ten kilomet…
9 room house in Rogoznica, Croatia
9 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 400 m²
€ 590,000
Rogoznica, apartment house of 400 m2, on a plot of 320 m2, with 5 apartments, 1st row from t…
6 room house in Razanj, Croatia
6 room house
Razanj, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 131 m²
€ 499,000
Rogoznica, Ražanj, detached house with a surface area of 131.21 m2. The house consists of t…
3 room house in Betina, Croatia
3 room house
Betina, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 3
€ 189,000
Stone house, 70m2, 200 m from the sea, Betina Renovated and habitable house in the center of…
House in Vodice, Croatia
House
Vodice, Croatia
83 m² Number of floors 1
€ 172,000
House for adaptation, 83.45 m2, Vodice The house with a gross area of ​​83.45 m2 on a buildi…
2 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 140,000
Apartment Baldekin, 2 bedrooms, 47.45 m2 Apartment with an area of ​​47.45 m2 in a quiet loc…
6 room house in Rogoznica, Croatia
6 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale is a beautiful two-story house located in a beautiful and calm area, 350 meters fro…
7 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
7 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,380,000
For sale is a house located in a quiet location near the beach. The house has four floors. O…
7 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
7 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Commercial real estate for sale, located in the front row of the sea, just a few kilometers …
Villa 9 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
19 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,450,000
For sale is an apartment building located in the suburbs of Rogoznica near the sea. All apar…
House in Rogoznica, Croatia
House
Rogoznica, Croatia
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale estate located in a quiet location in the vicinity of Sibenik. The house, with an a…
Villa 5 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale an exclusive three-story villa of 377 m2, located in a quiet location in Rogoznitsa…
Villa 5 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale a new luxury villa of 175 m2, located in a quiet location near Sibenik, 900 m from …
Villa 4 room villa in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
For sale a beautiful newly built two-story villa of 300 m2, located in the suburbs of Rogozn…
4 room house in Rogoznica, Croatia
4 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale is a two-story family house located on the seashore. The house is located on a larg…
8 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
8 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
For sale a beautiful guest house of 385 m2 with 5 apartments, located in an attractive locat…
House in Rogoznica, Croatia
House
Rogoznica, Croatia
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a house of 349.46 m2, located in a quiet location near Rogoznica, in the front r…
Villa 5 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 750,000
OPPORTUNITY! PRICE IS DAMAGED! For sale is a beautiful new house located in the suburbs of S…
Villa 3 room villa in Primosten, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 4,400,000
For sale a luxurious, newly built villa of 250 m2, located right by the sea in a picturesque…
Villa 4 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
For sale is a beautiful new two-storey villa located in a picturesque village in the vicinit…
Villa 4 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,460,000
Luxury villa for sale at the construction stage, the completion of which is expected by the …
Villa 4 room villa in Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a spacious newly built luxury villa located in the suburbs of Primosten, just 80…

Properties features in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir