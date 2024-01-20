Apartments for sale in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

UAE
24 properties total found
4 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
4
1
84 m²
2/2
Apartment in a house, 83.81m2, Šibenik-Crnica In the family house built in 1991, there is an…
€175,000
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
3
1
78 m²
1/9
Apartment 3.5 s, 78m2, Šibenik – Vidici On the first floor of the residential building there…
€185,000
2 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
2
1
43 m²
14
Apartment 2 bedrooms, 42m2, Šibenik-Šubićevac The apartment consists of a bedroom, hallway, …
€162,000
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
3
1
67 m²
2/3
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 66m2, Šibenik-Vidici The apartment is located on the second floor of a…
€189,000
4 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
4
1
91 m²
Šibenik, Meterize, apartment of 90.97 m2, in a residential building, second floor with eleva…
€230,000
2 room apartment
Rogoznica, Croatia
2
1
78 m²
2
Luxury apartment in Rogoznica with panoramic sea view, 77.69 m2 In the heart of Rogoznica, t…
€410,000
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
4
112 m²
2/2
I26867 Jurja Dalmatinca
€450,000
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
3
109 m²
1
Ground floor apartment near the sea and with a garden in a modern new building, Murter The n…
€397,850
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
4
133 m²
1
I26869 Jurja Dalmatinca
€480,000
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
3
87 m²
1/1
I26870 Jurja Dalmatinca
€370,000
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
3
1
77 m²
2
I26866 Jurja Dalmatinca
€285,000
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
3
1
55 m²
5
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 55m2, Šibenik-Vidici The apartment consists of two bedrooms, bathroom,…
€150,000
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
3
1
73 m²
5/6
Apartment for adaptation in the center with a sea view, 72.60 m2 A spacious apartment with a…
€146,000
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
3
1
90 m²
2/2
3-room apartment, 89.50 m2, Šibenik The modernly decorated apartment is located on the secon…
€315,000
4 room apartment
Rogoznica, Croatia
4
118 m²
2/2
Apartment 4 rooms, 118.25 m2, Rogoznica In two residential buildings with a total of 7 luxur…
€620,000
4 room apartment
Rogoznica, Croatia
4
101 m²
2/2
Apartment 4 rooms, 101 m2, Rogoznica In two residential buildings with a total of 7 luxury a…
€530,000
4 room apartment
Rogoznica, Croatia
4
101 m²
1/2
Apartment 4 rooms, 101 m2, Rogoznica In two residential buildings with a total of 7 luxury a…
€470,000
3 room apartment
Pirovac, Croatia
3
1
68 m²
1/2
Apartment 68.20 m2, 3 bedrooms, Pirovac A three-room apartment with a net usable area of 6…
€150,000
3 room apartment
Grebastica, Croatia
3
2
77 m²
Žaborić, close to Šibenik, beautiful penthouse of 76.65 m2 on the 2nd floor of a new residen…
€330,000
2 room apartment
Vodice, Croatia
2
1
48 m²
2/2
Apartment with sea view and 2 balconies, Tribunj A two-room apartment with an area of 47.5…
€102,000
4 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
4
3
150 m²
Šibenik, 1st row by the sea, area of 150 m2, on the 1st floor, south orientation, comfortabl…
€580,000
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
3
1
75 m²
3
Apartment in a new building on Murter, covered terrace, parking, pool The future new buildin…
€224,000
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
4
81 m²
1/3
Apartment in a new building on Murter, covered terrace, parking, sea view The future new bui…
€230,000
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
4
81 m²
2/3
Apartment in a new building on Murter, covered terrace, parking, sea view The future new bui…
€232,000
