Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Šibenik-Knin County
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
24 properties total found
4 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
4 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment in a house, 83.81m2, Šibenik-Crnica In the family house built in 1991, there is an…
€175,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/9
Apartment 3.5 s, 78m2, Šibenik – Vidici On the first floor of the residential building there…
€185,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartment 2 bedrooms, 42m2, Šibenik-Šubićevac The apartment consists of a bedroom, hallway, …
€162,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 66m2, Šibenik-Vidici The apartment is located on the second floor of a…
€189,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
4 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Šibenik, Meterize, apartment of 90.97 m2, in a residential building, second floor with eleva…
€230,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Rogoznica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury apartment in Rogoznica with panoramic sea view, 77.69 m2 In the heart of Rogoznica, t…
€410,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/2
I26867 Jurja Dalmatinca
€450,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
Ground floor apartment near the sea and with a garden in a modern new building, Murter The n…
€397,850
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
I26869 Jurja Dalmatinca
€480,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
I26870 Jurja Dalmatinca
€370,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
I26866 Jurja Dalmatinca
€285,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 55m2, Šibenik-Vidici The apartment consists of two bedrooms, bathroom,…
€150,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartment for adaptation in the center with a sea view, 72.60 m2 A spacious apartment with a…
€146,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, 89.50 m2, Šibenik The modernly decorated apartment is located on the secon…
€315,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Rogoznica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment 4 rooms, 118.25 m2, Rogoznica In two residential buildings with a total of 7 luxur…
€620,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Rogoznica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment 4 rooms, 101 m2, Rogoznica In two residential buildings with a total of 7 luxury a…
€530,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Rogoznica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment 4 rooms, 101 m2, Rogoznica In two residential buildings with a total of 7 luxury a…
€470,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pirovac, Croatia
3 room apartment
Pirovac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment 68.20 m2, 3 bedrooms, Pirovac A three-room apartment with a net usable area of ​​6…
€150,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grebastica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grebastica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Žaborić, close to Šibenik, beautiful penthouse of 76.65 m2 on the 2nd floor of a new residen…
€330,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vodice, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with sea view and 2 balconies, Tribunj A two-room apartment with an area of ​​47.5…
€102,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
4 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Šibenik, 1st row by the sea, area of 150 m2, on the 1st floor, south orientation, comfortabl…
€580,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment in a new building on Murter, covered terrace, parking, pool The future new buildin…
€224,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartment in a new building on Murter, covered terrace, parking, sea view The future new bui…
€230,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment in a new building on Murter, covered terrace, parking, sea view The future new bui…
€232,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir