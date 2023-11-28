Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Vodice

Residential properties for sale in Vodice, Croatia

1 property total found
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Vodice, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
DALMATIA, VODICE – An architectural masterpiece only 500m from the sea Vodice is located no…
€1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir