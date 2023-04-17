Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ushachy District, Belarus

Viarkudski sielski Saviet
4
Sarocynski sielski Saviet
3
Ushachy
2
Usacki sielski Saviet
1
10 properties total found
Housein Sarocynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarocynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 10,924
3 room apartmentin Viarkudy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Viarkudy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 8,011
Cottagein Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
226 m²
€ 227,593
Housein Sarocynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarocynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 8,649
We offer your attention a block one-story residential building with a total area of 91.2 sq.…
Cottagein Ushachy, Belarus
Cottage
Ushachy, Belarus
195 m²
€ 40,967
House for sale in g.p. Ushachi, st. Mamkina House brick 2012 p. 3 levels. Completely ready t…
Housein Ushachy, Belarus
House
Ushachy, Belarus
65 m²
€ 15,476
Housein Usacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 16,387
A very strong house for sale 5 km from.p.Ushachi (9 km from the Minsk-Polotsk-border of the …
Housein Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 81,933
A cozy two-level house with a bathhouse at lake 2 level, walls - wood, brick, roof - cipher,…
Housein Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
27 m²
€ 4,461
Housein Sarocynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarocynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
123 m²
€ 8,831
Reconstructed residential building for sale! The house is located on a farm in the village. …

