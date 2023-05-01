Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 31,787
For sale plot with a house, 22 acres 14 km from Minsk in the Slutsk direction in the village…
House in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
272 m²
€ 83,462
House for sale in d. Sloboda, Minsk. rn, Slutsk direction, 10 km from MKAD. 2018 year of con…
House in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 22,614
House for sale near Minsk with a plot of 16 acres! Address: d. Sloboda, st. Victor Zhudro ⁇…
Cottage in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
237 m²
€ 190,265
Functional house 10 km from Minsk   We present to your attention a house with an intere…
House in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
€ 76,288
Cottage in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
245 m²
€ 317,866
A wonderful embodiment of ideas in a new house with repair!2 levels, walls - block, year of …

