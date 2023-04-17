Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Pastavy District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Pastavy District, Belarus

Jnkauski sielski Saviet
1
Kamajski sielski Saviet
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottagein Kamajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kamajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 118,257
Cottage in d. Parasks on the shore on a beautiful lake & quot; Duration & quot; ( Vitebsk re…
Cottagein Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
305 m²
€ 109,244
Cottage on the Vilnius-Polotsk highway, with large parking, for a restaurant and hotel compl…

Properties features in Pastavy District, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir