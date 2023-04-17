Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Pastavy District

Residential properties for sale in Pastavy District, Belarus

Varapajeuski sielski Saviet
3
Jnkauski sielski Saviet
2
Pastavy
2
Kamajski sielski Saviet
1
Lyntupski sielski Saviet
1
9 properties total found
Housein Varapajeva, Belarus
House
Varapajeva, Belarus
146 m²
€ 38,145
About the house: a house in the style of Provence is sold, with an area of 147.26 square met…
Cottagein Kamajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kamajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 118,257
Cottage in d. Parasks on the shore on a beautiful lake & quot; Duration & quot; ( Vitebsk re…
Housein Varapajeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Varapajeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 6,828
Land for sale with house in d. Rudka. & Nbsp; Vitebsk region, Postavsky district, 177 km fro…
Housein Lyntupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lyntupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 54,622
For sale magic country house 100% preparation on the lake & quot; Big Shvakshti & quot; adja…
1 room apartmentin Varapajeva, Belarus
1 room apartment
Varapajeva, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 5,189
For sale is a spacious1 bedroom apartment (society flat. 33.8 sq.m.), the very center of the…
Housein Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 24,580
House for a relaxing holiday on the picturesque shore of Lake Dolzh. Everything is new in th…
Cottagein Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
305 m²
€ 109,244
Cottage on the Vilnius-Polotsk highway, with large parking, for a restaurant and hotel compl…
Housein Pastavy, Belarus
House
Pastavy, Belarus
156 m²
€ 36,415
Excellent house for sale in. Supplies! Built in 1955, the attic floor is completed in 2005, …
Housein Pastavy, Belarus
House
Pastavy, Belarus
65 m²
€ 11,835
I will sell the house, Pastavy, Myadelskoye, for example, 156 km from MKAD1 level, walls - b…

