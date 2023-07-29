Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Minsk, Belarus

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Penthouse in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Construction start - May 2022. End of June 2023. Prices of apartments 1 + 1 start from 140,0…
€ 140,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 15/15
Best offer MK Porcelain! Penthouse with south terrace & nbsp; & nbsp; 37.12m2 o…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 15/15
One of the best apartments in China: a three-room penthouse with a terrace of 8.53 m2, which…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 15/15
A two-room penthouse with a terrace of 17.21 m2 with magnificent views of the city at home 3…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 14/15
One of the best & oacute; apartment in the complex: penthouse with a terrace of 37.62 m2…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 14/14
Penthouse with a terrace of 8.04 m2 in a 3B house according to Og & oacute; lower plan a…
Price on request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 15/15
A magnificent penthouse with a terrace of 13.30 m2, from which panoramic views of the city o…
Price on request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 15/15
Penthouse with a terrace of 41.46 m2 and nbsp; at home 3B according to the General Plan at M…
Price on request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 14/15
Four rooms and nbsp; Apartment with a terrace of 42.18 m2 in a 3B house according to the gen…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 6/6
Offers for sale exclusive apartments on the first coastline, in the Golden Rainbow resort co…
€ 250,000

Properties features in Minsk, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir