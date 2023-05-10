Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

Mahilyow
7
Kadzinski sielski Saviet
4
Palykavicki sielski Saviet
4
Cottage To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 171 m²
€ 139,539
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 290 m²
€ 228,005
Cottage in Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 300 m²
€ 54,721
Cottage in Miazysietki, Belarus
Cottage
Miazysietki, Belarus
Area 112 m²
€ 29,185
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,539
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 180 m²
€ 109,442
Cottage in Babruysk, Belarus
Cottage
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 252 m²
Price on request
Cottage in Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 300 m²
€ 54,721
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 300 m²
€ 164,164
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Price on request
Cottage in Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Area 420 m²
€ 136,803
Cottage in Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Area 412 m²
€ 133,155
Cottage in Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Area 412 m²
€ 100,322
Cottage in Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Area 208 m²
€ 84,818
Cottage in Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 240 m²
Price on request
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 214 m²
Price on request
Cottage in Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 352 m²
€ 355,688

Properties features in Mogilev region, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir