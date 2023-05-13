Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. maculiscy

Residential properties for sale in maculiscy, Belarus

44 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
1 room studio apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 29,889
2 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
2 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 42,421
2 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
2 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 44,200
2 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
2 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 54,842
3 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
3 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 53,840
Apartments for sale in a new building LCD & laquo; Falcon Region & raquo; & ndash; It is a c…
1 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
1 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 34,964
Apartments for sale in a new building LCD & laquo; Falcon Region & raquo; & ndash; It is a c…
2 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
2 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 42,963
Apartments for sale in a new building LCD & laquo; Falcon Region & raquo; & ndash; It is a c…
1 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
1 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 26,006
Apartments for sale in a new building LCD & laquo; Falcon Region & raquo; & ndash; It is a c…
2 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
2 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 45,278
Seize the moment. Developed infrastructure. Near the forest - mushrooms, berries, bunnies, e…
2 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
2 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 43,957
Do you dream of living outside the city in complete comfort? Then the Falcon Land is exactly…
1 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
1 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 24,491
Take a good and affordable home in LCD & laquo; False Land & raquo ;. Expedition is possible…
3 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
3 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 52,414
Take a good and affordable home in LCD & laquo; False Land & raquo ;. Expedition is possible…
1 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
1 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 24,297
Take a good and affordable home in LCD & laquo; False Land & raquo ;. Expedition is possible…
2 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
2 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 46,543
Apartments with large kitchens are for sale LCD & laquo; Falcon Region & raquo; & ndash; It …
2 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
2 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 40,517
Take a good and affordable home in the LCD & laquo; False Land & raquo;. Deadline & ndash; N…
1 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
1 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 24,491
Take a good and affordable home in the LCD & laquo; False Land & raquo;. Deadline & ndash; N…
1 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
1 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 24,297
1 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
1 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 33,313
Take a good and affordable home in the LCD & laquo; False Land & raquo;. Deadline & ndash; N…
2 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
2 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 42,906
Take a good and affordable home in the LCD & laquo; False Land & raquo;. Deadline & ndash; N…
2 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
2 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 42,906
Take a good and affordable home in the LCD & laquo; False Land & raquo;. Deadline & ndash; N…
2 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
2 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 42,906
Take a good and affordable home in the LCD & laquo; False Land & raquo;. Deadline & ndash; N…
1 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
1 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 25,792
Take a good and affordable home in the LCD & laquo; False Land & raquo;. Deadline & ndash; N…
1 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
1 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 25,792
Take a good and affordable home in the LCD & laquo; False Land & raquo;. Deadline & ndash; N…
1 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
1 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 25,587
Take a good and affordable home in the LCD & laquo; False Land & raquo;. Deadline & ndash; N…
3 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
3 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 56,914
For sale spacious three-room apartment in the under construction LCD Sokoliny Krai in Machul…
1 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
1 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 24,524
2 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
2 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 43,831
Free for you : selection of apartment options ; mortgage consultations. LCD & laquo; Falcon …
3 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
3 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 54,561
The best offer! LCD "Sokolin Territory" is an ideal place to live. low-rise brick houses wi…
2 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
2 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 43,155
The best offer! LCD "Sokolin Territory" is an ideal place to live. low-rise brick houses wi…
2 room apartment in maculiscy, Belarus
2 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 43,957

Properties features in maculiscy, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir