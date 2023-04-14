Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Lida District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Lida District, Belarus

Lida
60
Byarozawka
2
Bielicki sielski Saviet
1
Hancarski sielski Saviet
1
Tracciakouski sielski Saviet
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
65 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 28,502
1 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 21,263
For sale a bright, cozy studio apartment with repair. The total area of 40.3 m2, room 20.4 m…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 19,273
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,620
For sale a bright, cozy one-bedroom apartment on Cosmonauts Street, located on the fifth flo…
3 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 29,407
The apartment has many advantages that compares it favorably from apartments for sale on the…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 25,787
Clean, neat, ready-to-duty apartment with cosmetic repairs. The apartment has many advantage…
3 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 37,912
Three-room apartment for sale on Tukhachevsky on the ground floor, with an area of 66 m2 on …
3 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,669
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a five-story house. Total area 62, 7. Residenti…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 23,073
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a four-story house. Total area 42, 2. Residenti…
1 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 25,154
I will sell a one-room apartment in a house in 2012 on Domeiko Street. Total pl.-40.6, resid…
3 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 33,931
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the Sloboda area. Apartment on the 3rd floor. Good view from…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 24,882
For sale 2-bed apartment on the street. Prolygina. Located on the 3rd floor of a five-story …
1 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 22,620
For sale 1 apartment on the street Ignatova. Apartment of the Czechoslovak project. Located …
1 room apartmentin Byarozawka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Byarozawka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 9,048
For sale 1k apartment in Berezovka ( dog. 41/2 ) -1973 year of construction Panel House ( th…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 26,240
Cozy for sale 2-k on the street. Cosmonauts. The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a …
3 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 33,478
Total area 60, 3. Residential 43, 3. Kitchen 6. Large cozy rooms with an area of 17.1 sq. M.…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 16,196
For sale 3k apartment in ag. Yard ( dog. 55/2 ) 15km from Lida. -1990 built Panel house -sto…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 28,049
For sale 2 sq. K. in the city center on the ground floor! Total -46.5 sq. M., Housing - 31.3…
Apartmentin Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
32 m²
€ 9,048
For sale share in a residential blocked house, 2 rooms, form of ownership - private. Separat…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 45,150
For sale spacious 64.7 m2 ready for living with all furniture and appliances two-room apartm…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 27,054
For sale is a spacious one-bedroom apartment in the city center on the second floor of a fiv…
1 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 30,764
Apartment - studio in a brick house in 2020. Total area 43.6 sq. M., residential-31.3 sq.m..…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 19,454
Spacious 2-bed apartment for sale on the street. Sosnova ( rn ZhBI ). Located on the 4th flo…
2 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 27,145
For sale 2k cozy apartment with repair on the 1st floor, ( dog. 46/2 ). The apartment has re…
1 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 23,797
For sale spacious 1-bed apartment built in 2010 on the street. Cooperative. Located on the 2…
3 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 56 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 28,864
Excellent, ready-to-duty apartment with cosmetic repairs. The apartment has many advantages …
4 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 79 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 44,788
4-room apartment ready to stay from the first day of your settlement ( with permission from …
1 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 23,978
1 bedroom apartment on the street Nevsky ( Mr. North ) - house built in 2008 - floor of the …
3 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 27,145
For sale a bright 3-bed apartment on Sovetskaya Street, 7 with a view of the square. Located…
1 room apartmentin Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,358
For sale 1 sq. on the street. Tavlaya. The apartment is ready for settlement, repairs are ma…

Properties features in Lida District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir