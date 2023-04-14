Belarus
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Lida District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Lida District, Belarus
Lida
60
Byarozawka
2
Bielicki sielski Saviet
1
Hancarski sielski Saviet
1
Tracciakouski sielski Saviet
1
65 properties total found
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 28,502
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 21,263
For sale a bright, cozy studio apartment with repair. The total area of 40.3 m2, room 20.4 m…
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
39 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 19,273
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 22,620
For sale a bright, cozy one-bedroom apartment on Cosmonauts Street, located on the fifth flo…
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 29,407
The apartment has many advantages that compares it favorably from apartments for sale on the…
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 25,787
Clean, neat, ready-to-duty apartment with cosmetic repairs. The apartment has many advantage…
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 37,912
Three-room apartment for sale on Tukhachevsky on the ground floor, with an area of 66 m2 on …
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 31,669
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a five-story house. Total area 62, 7. Residenti…
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 23,073
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a four-story house. Total area 42, 2. Residenti…
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 25,154
I will sell a one-room apartment in a house in 2012 on Domeiko Street. Total pl.-40.6, resid…
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 33,931
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the Sloboda area. Apartment on the 3rd floor. Good view from…
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 24,882
For sale 2-bed apartment on the street. Prolygina. Located on the 3rd floor of a five-story …
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 22,620
For sale 1 apartment on the street Ignatova. Apartment of the Czechoslovak project. Located …
1 room apartment
Byarozawka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 9,048
For sale 1k apartment in Berezovka ( dog. 41/2 ) -1973 year of construction Panel House ( th…
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 26,240
Cozy for sale 2-k on the street. Cosmonauts. The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a …
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 33,478
Total area 60, 3. Residential 43, 3. Kitchen 6. Large cozy rooms with an area of 17.1 sq. M.…
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
67 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 16,196
For sale 3k apartment in ag. Yard ( dog. 55/2 ) 15km from Lida. -1990 built Panel house -sto…
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 28,049
For sale 2 sq. K. in the city center on the ground floor! Total -46.5 sq. M., Housing - 31.3…
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
32 m²
€ 9,048
For sale share in a residential blocked house, 2 rooms, form of ownership - private. Separat…
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 45,150
For sale spacious 64.7 m2 ready for living with all furniture and appliances two-room apartm…
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 27,054
For sale is a spacious one-bedroom apartment in the city center on the second floor of a fiv…
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 30,764
Apartment - studio in a brick house in 2020. Total area 43.6 sq. M., residential-31.3 sq.m..…
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 19,454
Spacious 2-bed apartment for sale on the street. Sosnova ( rn ZhBI ). Located on the 4th flo…
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
38 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 27,145
For sale 2k cozy apartment with repair on the 1st floor, ( dog. 46/2 ). The apartment has re…
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 23,797
For sale spacious 1-bed apartment built in 2010 on the street. Cooperative. Located on the 2…
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
56 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 28,864
Excellent, ready-to-duty apartment with cosmetic repairs. The apartment has many advantages …
4 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
79 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 44,788
4-room apartment ready to stay from the first day of your settlement ( with permission from …
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 23,978
1 bedroom apartment on the street Nevsky ( Mr. North ) - house built in 2008 - floor of the …
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 27,145
For sale a bright 3-bed apartment on Sovetskaya Street, 7 with a view of the square. Located…
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 20,358
For sale 1 sq. on the street. Tavlaya. The apartment is ready for settlement, repairs are ma…
