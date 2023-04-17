Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Kalinkavichy District
  5. Kalinkavichy
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Kalinkavichy, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Housein Kalinkavichy, Belarus
House
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
59 m²
€ 20,939
Cottagein Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
232 m²
€ 172,970
Housein Kalinkavichy, Belarus
House
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
113 m²
€ 59,174
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir