  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Kalinkavichy District
  5. Kalinkavichy
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kalinkavichy, Belarus

7 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 23,670
2 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 11,835
4 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 26,401
2 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 24,580
2 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,184
4 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 81 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 30,042
4 room apartmentin Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 70 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 16,387
