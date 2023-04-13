Apartments for sale in Brest: cozy housing in the warmest city of Belarus

Brest is one of the most progressive cities in Belarus. Industry and culture are constantly developing here, and new roads are being built. The mild climate due to the fact that the city is located in the south-west of the country deserves special mention. In terms of real estate, buyers are more often interested in one- and two-bedroom apartments in the new buildings.

Where to buy an apartment in Brest

Administratively, the city is divided into 2 districts: Moskovsky and Leninsky. The first, covering the centre, east and south Brest, includes a number of neighbourhoods, among which the most popular one is the Southern. It stands out for its well-developed infrastructure.

Leninsky district is no less in demand. A large number of cozy neighbourhoods, such as Arcadia and Berezovka, is concentrated here. They are in demand in the secondary housing market due to their proximity to the Mukhavets River.

What is the price of apartments in Brest

The cost of local real estate is influenced by various factors:

location on the city map;

the total floor area;

maintenance conditions.

The average price of a sq m in the central part of the city reaches 700-800 euros. On the outskirts, you can find offers for 500-600 euros for a sq m. Apartments without any repairs are even cheaper.

