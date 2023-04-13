Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments and flats for sale in Brest, Belarus

3 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 67,289
3 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 56,286
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 78 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 136,396
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 25,461
Apartmentin Brest, Belarus
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
21 m²
€ 24,551
Lot 7075. On sale is part of a one-story brick house built in the Dubrovka microdistrict. Fo…
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 28,098
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, Partisansky pr-t, 1975, 5/9 brick, 34.6 / 31.6 / 17.4 / 6.5, …
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 29,098
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 26,279
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, Prospect Masherova, 1966, pp., 3/5 brick, 30.9 / 30.2 / 19.9 …
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 56,377
LOT 7071. For sale a bright cozy one-bedroom apartment with a total area of 60.5 square mete…
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 47,284
Lot 7072. One bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a 9-storey panel house built in the sout…
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 33 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 37,554
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 23,460
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Krasnogvardeiskaya, 1988, bldg., 5/5 bricks, 33.4 / 32.5 …
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 29,916
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Ryabinova, 1994, 1/10 panel, 40.7 / 17.0 / 8.7, separate …
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 25,915
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Kirov, 1971, 2/5 brick, 33.8 / 32.9 / 18.3 / 5.6, separat…
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 22,642
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 28,098
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 9/13 Floor
€ 62,469
We offer to buy a cozy and neat 2-room apartment in. Brest on the street Stafeeva ( m-n East…
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 38,918
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Vulkovskaya, 2022, 5/9 panel, 44.9 / 42.2 / 17.1 / 11.1, …
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 30,916
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Yaseneva, 2009, 9/10 panel, 43.4 / 40.7 / 17.0 / 8.8, sep…
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 56,377
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in. Brest, on the street Suvorova. The apartment is located on …
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 40,828
Lot 7062.  Bright and cozy one-room apartment in a new brick house built in 2016. …
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 30,007
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in. Brest on the street Krasnogvardeiskaya.   Located on t…
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 40,828
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Krasnogvardeiskaya, 2016, 5/5 brick, 38.7 / 36.0 / 16.2 /…
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 72 m² 5/18 Floor
€ 60,924
Lot 7059. For sale is a one-bedroom apartment on the 5th floor of an 18-story monolithic-car…
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 46 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 41,192
We offer to buy a new spacious 1-room apartment in. Brest on the street. Soviet Constitution…
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 30,553
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Mitskevich, 1984, 5/5 brick, 33.9 / 33.1 / 18.6 / 6.3, se…
4 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
4 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 59 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 33,190
For sale 4-room apartment in. Brest on the street. Soviet Constitution.   Located on th…
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 32,280
We offer to buy a cozy and neat 2-room apartment in. Brest on Partisansky Ave. ( Mr. East ).…
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 30,007
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Solnechnaya, 1987, 3/5 bricks, 38.6 / 36.6 / 21.2 / 6.6, …
3 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 34,645
Lot 7056. Three-room apartment for sale on the ground floor of a 5-story panel house in the …

Apartments for sale in Brest: cozy housing in the warmest city of Belarus 

Brest is one of the most progressive cities in Belarus. Industry and culture are constantly developing here, and new roads are being built. The mild climate due to the fact that the city is located in the south-west of the country deserves special mention. In terms of real estate, buyers are more often interested in one- and two-bedroom apartments in the new buildings

Where to buy an apartment in Brest

Administratively, the city is divided into 2 districts: Moskovsky and Leninsky. The first, covering the centre, east and south Brest, includes a number of neighbourhoods, among which the most popular one is the Southern. It stands out for its well-developed infrastructure. 

Leninsky district is no less in demand. A large number of cozy neighbourhoods, such as Arcadia and Berezovka, is concentrated here. They are in demand in the secondary housing market due to their proximity to the Mukhavets River. 

What is the price of apartments in Brest

The cost of local real estate is influenced by various factors: 

  • location on the city map; 
  • the total floor area; 
  • maintenance conditions. 

The average price of a sq m in the central part of the city reaches 700-800 euros. On the outskirts, you can find offers for 500-600 euros for a sq m. Apartments without any repairs are even cheaper. 

Purchase of primary and secondary housing in Brest with Realting.com 

Our international partner sales real estate platform is ready to become your personal assistant when choosing apartments. On our website you will find a large number of ads from certified agencies that will help you buy an apartment in Brest. All current offers include credible photos and descriptions.

