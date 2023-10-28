Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Brest District, Belarus

Cottage in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 311 m²
€113,526
Cottage in Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Cottage
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Area 248 m²
€80,320
Cottage in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
€96,402
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house in Telmy 1, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house
Telmy 1, Belarus
Area 319 m²
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
€170,289
Cottage with furniture in Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Cottage with furniture
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Area 165 m²
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
€151,368
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 166 m²
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
€127,717
Cottage with furniture, with bath house in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with bath house
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 268 m²
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! For sale…
€129,609
Cottage with furniture in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage with furniture
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 235 m²
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
€132,447
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 382 m²
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
€170,289
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with greenhouse in Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with greenhouse
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We sell a comfortable residenti…
€91,767
Cottage with garage in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
€93,659
Cottage with furniture, with garage, with bath house in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with garage, with bath house
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 153 m²
We work from the owner! When buying this property, you don't pay commission agencies! Reside…
€137,177

