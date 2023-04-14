Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

Barysaw
12
Hlivinski sielski Saviet
1
Pryharadny sielski Saviet
1
14 properties total found
Cottagein Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
66 m²
€ 28,098
Cozy house for sale with all amenities! Address: g. Borisov, per. Tank.  ➜ 課 A solid h…
Cottagein Hlivin, Belarus
Cottage
Hlivin, Belarus
159 m²
€ 123,666
Attention for sale a new comfortable cottage. A picturesque place for life and relaxation by…
Cottagein Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
104 m²
€ 30,916
Beautiful house by the river! Address: Borisov, st. Krasnoarmeyskaya. 武 Warm, bright brick …
Cottagein Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
€ 61,833
Cottagein Starabarysau, Belarus
Cottage
Starabarysau, Belarus
380 m²
€ 227,327
For sale a two-story cottage completely ready for living with all amenities, with excellent …
Cottagein Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
249 m²
€ 153,673
A spacious and modern three-story brick house is sold, completely ready to live with all the…
Cottagein Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
118 m²
€ 86,384
Attention for sale is an excellent large cottage with a total area of 118.4 sq.m. The house …
Cottagein Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
209 m²
€ 90,021
Large house for sale. Plot of 10 acres. Large garage with pit, as well as 3 household buildi…
Cottagein Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
176 m²
€ 63,651
Cottagein Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
230 m²
€ 52,740
House for sale 2003 p with a total area of 230 m2. permanent residence of a large family! Sp…
Cottagein Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
102 m²
€ 34,554
For sale two houses on the site. Fully equipped, with all communications. A good prospect fo…
Cottagein Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
84 m²
€ 68,198
House for sale area & quot; North & quot;. 3 rooms, attic floor, pantry, kitchen 12m2. Metal…
Cottagein Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
323 m²
€ 80,928
Comfortable residential HOUSE with a very convenient layout and the whole setting: 3 & nbsp;…
Cottagein Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
377 m²
€ 150,035
Sell cottage, Borisov, per. Pottery, house 12 There is a large two-story cottage in the quie…

Properties features in Barysaw District, Belarus

