Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Barysaw District
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus
Barysaw
12
Hlivinski sielski Saviet
1
Pryharadny sielski Saviet
1
Cottage
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
66 m²
€ 28,098
Cozy house for sale with all amenities! Address: g. Borisov, per. Tank. ➜ 課 A solid h…
Cottage
Hlivin, Belarus
159 m²
€ 123,666
Attention for sale a new comfortable cottage. A picturesque place for life and relaxation by…
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
104 m²
€ 30,916
Beautiful house by the river! Address: Borisov, st. Krasnoarmeyskaya. 武 Warm, bright brick …
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
€ 61,833
Cottage
Starabarysau, Belarus
380 m²
€ 227,327
For sale a two-story cottage completely ready for living with all amenities, with excellent …
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
249 m²
€ 153,673
A spacious and modern three-story brick house is sold, completely ready to live with all the…
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
118 m²
€ 86,384
Attention for sale is an excellent large cottage with a total area of 118.4 sq.m. The house …
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
209 m²
€ 90,021
Large house for sale. Plot of 10 acres. Large garage with pit, as well as 3 household buildi…
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
176 m²
€ 63,651
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
230 m²
€ 52,740
House for sale 2003 p with a total area of 230 m2. permanent residence of a large family! Sp…
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
102 m²
€ 34,554
For sale two houses on the site. Fully equipped, with all communications. A good prospect fo…
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
84 m²
€ 68,198
House for sale area & quot; North & quot;. 3 rooms, attic floor, pantry, kitchen 12m2. Metal…
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
323 m²
€ 80,928
Comfortable residential HOUSE with a very convenient layout and the whole setting: 3 & nbsp;…
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
377 m²
€ 150,035
Sell cottage, Borisov, per. Pottery, house 12 There is a large two-story cottage in the quie…
Properties features in Barysaw District, Belarus
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map