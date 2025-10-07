Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Madeira
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Madeira, Portugal

Funchal
11
Calheta
8
Santa Cruz
4
Canico
3
14 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Camara de Lobos, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 3
Property Description:  Property with excellent quality of finishes, located in a closed d…
$620,568
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 372 m²
The villa is located in a quiet area   with on a sunny hill with magnificent panoramic ocean…
$995,251
Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
The villa has four spacious bedrooms and an attractive pool in the   landscape garden. It al…
$919,143
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 332 m²
Great villa for one family with panoramic views of Funshala.Villa in   The first floor consi…
$731,802
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 286 m²
Located in the Urbanização da Ajuda district, the 3 psalni house, recently renovated, includ…
$790,346
Villa 5 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 266 m²
New house with 5 bedrooms and nbsp; is located   in a noble and quiet area of Funchal, with …
$643,986
Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 412 m²
“ Villas Boa Nova ”   is a condominium consisting of 6 single-family and semi-detached villa…
$747,024
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The traditional style villa located at the top of the Palheiro Village condominium, one of t…
$503,480
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
The new modern villa of 240 m2 is located on a plot of 800 m2. The villa is one-story, built…
$643,986
Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
This modern and high-quality Madeira Diamond Estates   is located on the slope of Funchal (M…
$2,69M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 871 m²
A modern one-storey villa with stunning panoramic views of the city and   ocean   glade   lo…
$2,93M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
The minimalist house has the following layout:Spacious living/dining room, open kitchen with…
$878,163
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
The condominium is located on land owned by Quinta da Boa Nova, with just 23 houses, all in …
$689,650
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 440 m²
This three bedroom and swimming pool villa is designed using modern and refined architectura…
$643,986
