  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Loule
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Loule, Portugal

Quarteira
31
Almancil
13
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms of 99 sq.m., with 2 parking spaces and a balcony of 13…
$707,838
Apartment in Loule, Portugal
Apartment
Loule, Portugal
Area 114 m²
A two-room apartment with an additional room in a complex only 500 meters from the priae-da-…
$377,100
Apartment in Loule, Portugal
Apartment
Loule, Portugal
Area 114 m²
Modern and comfortable apartments in a complex in a great location - Praia da Rocha in Porti…
$385,365
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
A gated complex of 45 luxury apartments that aims to become one of the best in Portugal.The …
$1,25M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 142 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces,…
$1,87M
3 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3
T3 Apartment in a Gated Community, Located in the Center of Vilamoura. With a total area …
$771,684
