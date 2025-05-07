Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Loule, Portugal

Quarteira
31
Almancil
13
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms of 99 sq.m., with 2 parking spaces and a balcony of 13…
$707,838
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 142 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces,…
$1,87M
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, total area of 83 square meters, total area of balconies of 5 squa…
$366,943
Property types in Loule

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Loule, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
