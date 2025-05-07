Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Loule, Portugal

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms of 99 sq.m., with 2 parking spaces and a balcony of 13…
$707,838
Apartment in Loule, Portugal
Apartment
Loule, Portugal
Area 114 m²
A two-room apartment with an additional room in a complex only 500 meters from the priae-da-…
$377,100
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 142 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces,…
$1,87M
