Duplexes with garage for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

8 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
New apartment 3 bedrooms   in the residential complex   Bel é m Riverside Complex is located…
$1,34M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
These apartments are very well located in a building on the banks of the river,   owned by t…
$2,05M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju.…
$1,34M
TekceTekce
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Two-level квартира  With 3 bedrooms, with balcony, with excellent decoration and large windo…
$616,077
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Torre S ã o Rafael   located in   eastern Lisbon, Parque das Na ç õ es, which was built in h…
$1,27M
Duplex 1 bedroom in Marvila, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 99 m²
Loft duplex with 1 bedroom, 99 sq.m. with parking and terrace of 5 sq.m., in a new building …
$602,128
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Alcantara, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Fantastic duplex c bedrooms   in a great location .The apartment 2 excellent south terraces …
$1,08M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Amoreiras   — one of the areas with the best quality of life in Lisbon, with a large offer o…
$1,03M
