Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lisbon
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Duplexes for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Duplex Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
New apartment 3 bedrooms   in the residential complex   Bel é m Riverside Complex is located…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
These apartments are very well located in a building on the banks of the river,   owned by t…
$2,05M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju.…
$1,34M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Torre S ã o Rafael   located in   eastern Lisbon, Parque das Na ç õ es, which was built in h…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Marvila, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 99 m²
Loft duplex with 1 bedroom, 99 sq.m. with parking and terrace of 5 sq.m., in a new building …
$602,128
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go