Terraced Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Lisbon, Portugal

6 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
New apartment 3 bedrooms   in the residential complex   Bel é m Riverside Complex is located…
$1,34M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju.…
$1,34M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Torre S ã o Rafael   located in   eastern Lisbon, Parque das Na ç õ es, which was built in h…
$1,27M
TekceTekce
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 186 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, area 146.7 square meters.m, a balcony of 7.1 square meters…
$842,166
Duplex 1 bedroom in Marvila, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 99 m²
Loft duplex with 1 bedroom, 99 sq.m. with parking and terrace of 5 sq.m., in a new building …
$602,128
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
The apartment is for sale completely renovated and equipped, turnkey.. Finish high quality a…
$871,807
