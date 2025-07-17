Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lisbon
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

4 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
These apartments are very well located in a building on the banks of the river,   owned by t…
$2,05M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Two-level квартира  With 3 bedrooms, with balcony, with excellent decoration and large windo…
$616,077
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Alcantara, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Fantastic duplex c bedrooms   in a great location .The apartment 2 excellent south terraces …
$1,08M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Amoreiras   — one of the areas with the best quality of life in Lisbon, with a large offer o…
$1,03M
