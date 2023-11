Arroios, Portugal

from €500,000

58–123 m² 3

Completion date: 2023

A new residential complex to be born in the heart of Avenidas Novas in Lisbon! It consists of 17 modern apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, with areas ranging from 58 m2 to 150 m2, spread over 7 floors, some of which have parking and a terrace. Innovative apartments, functional for demanding and modern life! The complex also has easy access to an excellent network of infrastructure and public transportation. The proximity of Marquês de Pombal, green areas such as Eduardo VII Park or Gulbenkian Gardens, shopping centers such as El Corte Inglês and the historic city center. The excellent location makes this complex an ideal choice for both residence and investment. It offers a wide range of services, such as: -500 m from the metro station; -600 m from the hospital; -900 m from the supermarket; -1,9 km to the university; -4,8 km to the airport. The apartments are sold furnished and with a guaranteed yield of 3.5% per year for 3 years, the apartments will be available at the end of 2023.