New Build Houses in Warsaw, Poland

Villa QHOUSE
Villa QHOUSE
Warsaw, Poland
from
$400,054
Number of floors 2
Area 147–148 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEVELOPER - NO PCC AND NO COMMISSION. Houses from property developer will be delivered in developer standard, i.e. interiors to be finished on one's own or with individual option of turnkey finishing …
Agency
James House
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Warsaw, Poland
from
$168,592
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
We invite you to purchase an apartment in a modern investment located at Wołoska/Marynarska Street, opposite Westfield Mokotów. The area combines the functional modernity of Służewiec with the proximity of parks and urban attractions of Old Mokotów. Investment advantages: • Public recrea…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Warsaw, Poland
from
$165,451
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
We invite you to purchase apartments from the Developer with support from the – Agency Without PCC tax! No commission Agencies. 2026 4Q due date.   Prices: 653,000 zł - 2,579,000 zł Minimalist house with 86 apartments of different sizes – from 26 to 139 sq.m. and layouts from 1 to 5 ro…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
OneOne
Club house Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Warsaw, Poland
from
$134,459
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
Wola is a modern and self-sufficient district of Warsaw, full of life and attractions. The proposed investment is distinguished by its original architectural design in the shape of a cascading block. The higher part of the building, the characteristic tower, which is a symbol of modernity…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
