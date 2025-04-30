Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Warsaw
138
Commercial property Delete
Clear all
149 properties total found
Commercial property 132 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 132 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Floor 3/5
OFFICE SPACE IN THE CITY CENTER IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION RIGHT NEAR THE METRO STATION Office…
$2,860
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 153 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 153 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Floor 4/11
Office for rent at st. Grzybowska in Wola.  153 m2 The premises are divided into offices and…
$3,720
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 20 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 20 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/4
Office rent in the business center of Warsaw Offices: 2 persons 3 persons 4 people 5 persons…
$821
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 11 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 11 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 11 m²
Number of floors 5
Office rental in the business center of Warsaw. Floors: 1 - 11 m2,  Offices: 2 persons 3 per…
$1,039
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 56 m² in Pruszkow, Poland
Commercial property 56 m²
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
Pruszków, Plac Mechaników. Office for rent for 4500 PLN. Do wynajęcia lokal dostosowany do c…
$855
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 358 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 358 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 358 m²
Floor 1/6
The office complex, consisting of three buildings, is located on the border of the Okhotsk r…
$7,336
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 120 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 120 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/15
OFFICE AND RESIDENTIAL BUILDING. FOR RENT residential premises ONLY for OFFICE. The office c…
$1,166
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 43 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 43 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious two-room, high apartment with a garden located in the Królewski Park Estate in Mias…
$877
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 40 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 40 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer for rent a comfortable and spacious office space, located in the heart of Warsaw, r…
$798
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 40 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 40 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/4
Number of jobs - 10 jobs Lease term: from 12 months. The possibility of concluding a contrac…
$4,079
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 560 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 560 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 560 m²
Floor 2
Offices for rent in the tower of Centrum LIM / Hotel Marriott Al. Jerozolimskie 65/79, Warsz…
$10,688
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 560 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 560 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 560 m²
Floor 3/5
One of the most exclusive offices in Warsaw, with an area of 560.75 m2. A luxury office, wit…
$20,137
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 100 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 100 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/10
Over the roofs of Warsaw... A four-room apartment in a new building from 2022 on Aleja Solid…
$2,073
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 65 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 65 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
Warsaw Śródmieście, st. Hoża. 2-room office for rent for 6,000 PLN. PRIVATE OFFICE OR SPACE …
$2,539
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 1 056 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 1 056 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 056 m²
Floor 1/7
Office complex in Mokotow, Warsaw. Rent of the first floor - net area 1056 m2 for 135 people…
$16,654
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 14 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 14 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 14 m²
Office space for rent in the center of Warsaw on Nowogrodzka Street We offer you for rent an…
$402
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 324 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 324 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 324 m²
Floor 1/1
Warsaw Ursus, Plac Czerwca 1976 Roku. Rent of commercial/service premises for PLN 18,997. Fo…
$4,144
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 55 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 55 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
Office rental in Warsaw district Praga Południe ul. Minska 55 m2   - 4th floor with elevator…
$939
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 30 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 30 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 14
Prestigious office with panoramic views in the heart of Warsaw! Looking for the perfect plac…
$730
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 53 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 53 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 5
Unique Rental Offer in the Heart of Warsaw – Nowy Świat StreetThis is an excellent opportuni…
$1,750
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 278 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 278 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 278 m²
Floor 1/6
Ready and furnished office for 35 people in Molotov.  278 m2 Price: 28,000 PLN net per month…
$7,183
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 20 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 20 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/11
Offices for rent in the business center of Warsaw. Number of jobs - 3 jobs Rental period: Fr…
$923
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 76 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 76 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/16
FOR RENT residential premises ONLY for OFFICE. OFFICE AND RESIDENTIAL BUILDING. The office c…
$912
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 800 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 800 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/4
I will lease an office space located in an office and warehouse building in Warsaw at the ad…
$14,237
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 150 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 150 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
A space that combines modernity, functionality and a convenient location? We offer for rent …
$1,993
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 305 m² in Stara Iwiczna, Poland
Commercial property 305 m²
Stara Iwiczna, Poland
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/3
Large office and service premises with a total area of ​​610 m2 - 305 m2 on each floor. On t…
$2,437
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 32 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 32 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/3
Office in Wilanow for rent.  32 square meters - premium computer network, optical fiber - 24…
$847
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 26 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 26 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 26 m²
Floor 3
Office space for rent immediately in a tenement house, at the end of Foksal Street. The offi…
$522
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 19 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 19 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3/3
Rent an office on Królowej Marysieńki street, Wilanów.  19-72 sq m2 Price from 1596 to 670 z…
$409
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 53 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 53 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial premises 53m2 in a row of commercial and service premises, in a building on Modze…
$1,196
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe