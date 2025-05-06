Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Krakow
3
5 properties total found
Shop 3 690 m² in Krakow, Poland
Shop 3 690 m²
Krakow, Poland
Area 3 690 m²
for rent a production and warehouse hall with a social and office part located at ul. Marian…
$18,516
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 983 m² in Krakow, Poland
Commercial property 983 m²
Krakow, Poland
Bathrooms count 6
Area 983 m²
Floor 4/10
For rent office premises in Cracow. The area of the premises is 982.5 m2. Fully furnished w…
$18,583
per month
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 12 m² in Krakow, Poland
Commercial property 12 m²
Krakow, Poland
Area 12 m²
Floor 5/8
Serviced offices are an advantageous alternative to the office rental model you are familiar…
$808
per month
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 100 m² in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Shop 100 m²
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Area 100 m²
Hall for rent - Czyżyny HALL: - Available storage space on the ground floor with an area of…
$926
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 100 m² in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Shop 100 m²
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Area 100 m²
For rent HALL - WAREHOUSE - OFFICES - Czyżyny HALL: – with an area of ​​101.68 m2 – second …
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
