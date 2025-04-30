Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Krakow
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Krakow, Poland

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Commercial property 983 m² in Krakow, Poland
Commercial property 983 m²
Krakow, Poland
Bathrooms count 6
Area 983 m²
Floor 4/10
For rent office premises in Cracow. The area of the premises is 982.5 m2. Fully furnished w…
$18,583
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 12 m² in Krakow, Poland
Commercial property 12 m²
Krakow, Poland
Area 12 m²
Floor 5/8
Serviced offices are an advantageous alternative to the office rental model you are familiar…
$808
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 3 690 m² in Krakow, Poland
Shop 3 690 m²
Krakow, Poland
Area 3 690 m²
for rent a production and warehouse hall with a social and office part located at ul. Marian…
$18,659
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Krakow, Poland

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view