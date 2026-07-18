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Monthly rent of commercial properties in gmina Lubicz, Poland

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23 properties total found
Commercial property 1 359 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 1 359 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 359 m²
Floor 11/11
The office building is located near Plac Zawiszy, on the capital's main thoroughfare, Aleje …
$23,448
per month
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Mazur Estate
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Commercial property 1 490 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 1 490 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Area 1 490 m²
Number of floors 4
A modern complex consisting of office buildings surrounded by a spacious park with a pond. G…
$27,239
per month
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Mazur Estate
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Commercial property 150 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 150 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Area 150 m²
Premises for rent in Rembertów, Warsaw. Key features of the property: Valid pharmacy licens…
$1,987
per month
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Commercial property 1 024 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 1 024 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Area 1 024 m²
Floor 8/11
Equator II is the second of four buildings in the Equator Office complex. Its location on on…
$19,577
per month
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Commercial property 1 318 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 1 318 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Area 1 318 m²
Floor 1/11
A modern complex consisting of three office buildings. The high standard of finish guarantee…
$27,202
per month
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Commercial property 1 500 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious premises in a well-known office and commercial complex. The premises can be used fo…
$19,553
per month
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Commercial property 1 400 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 1 400 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 7/11
An office and residential building located on the border of the Śródmieście district, right …
$15,751
per month
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Commercial property 200 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 200 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 200 m²
Floor 7/7
Ready to rent office on flexible terms in Class A building, with kitchen, meeting room. An a…
$5,575
per month
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Commercial property 430 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 430 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 430 m²
Floor 11/11
The office near Warsaw Spire is located on the historic site of the famous brewery and combi…
$48,780
per month
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Commercial property 12 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 12 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 12 m²
Floor 4/10
A place for your business in the midst of a dynamic community Located in Warsaw's vibrant Sł…
$568
per month
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Commercial property 105 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 105 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/6
Offices in the Vola neighborhood. The interior of the office offers spacious and well-lit of…
$3,407
per month
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Commercial property 105 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 105 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/5
Offices in Mokotow. The interior of the office offers spacious and well-lit offices and cozy…
$3,407
per month
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Commercial property 51 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 51 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
This is a modern office space. The office interior offers spacious and well-lit offices and …
$3,097
per month
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Commercial property 10 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 10 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 10 m²
Floor 4/6
Achieve success in a modern co-working space near the airport Provide your company with a mo…
$490
per month
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Commercial property 240 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 240 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 240 m²
Floor 11/11
Office in the heart of Warsaw! We offer for rent a stylish and functional office of 30 m² w…
$5,593
per month
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Commercial property 15 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 15 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 15 m²
Floor 11/11
Office for rent in the center of Warsaw, on rondo Daszyńskiego. Office for 2 workplaces, 15 …
$1,420
per month
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Commercial property 20 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 20 m²
Krobia, Poland
Bathrooms count 6
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 3
It's a modern office space that surprisingly combines modern design and pre-war architecture…
$1,420
per month
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Commercial property 14 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 14 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 14 m²
Floor 2/10
This is a modern office space. The office interior offers spacious and well-lit offices and …
$903
per month
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Commercial property 12 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 12 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 12 m²
Floor 2/6
Coworking spaces in the Warszawa-Śródmieście district, which is the business and cultural ce…
$1,161
per month
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Commercial property 40 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 40 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/6
Innovation awaits your company in shared office space located in the heart of Warsaw's finan…
$3,742
per month
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Commercial property 30 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 30 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 30 m²
Floor 11/11
Office in the heart of Warsaw! We offer for rent a stylish and functional office of 30 m² w…
$697
per month
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Commercial property 18 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 18 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/3
Ready to rent office on flexible terms in the building of the business center, with access t…
$688
per month
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Commercial property 42 m² in Krobia, Poland
Commercial property 42 m²
Krobia, Poland
Area 42 m²
Floor 6/11
Prestigious office space near the center of Warsaw Spread your company's wings in one of the…
$3,949
per month
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Properties features in gmina Lubicz, Poland

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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