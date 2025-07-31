Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

6 properties total found
Shop 120 m² in Przezmierowo, Poland
Shop 120 m²
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 120 m²
Office and storage for rent
$936
per month
Shop 500 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 500 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 500 m²
I recommend for rent a production and warehouse hall 400 m2 located in Janików, Kobylnica Mu…
$3,244
per month
Shop 2 030 m² in Rogozno, Poland
Shop 2 030 m²
Rogozno, Poland
Area 2 030 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of hiring a high-storage hall adapted to…
$14,597
per month
Commercial property 50 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 50 m²
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
* English version below * Foreigner and pet friendly * English speeaking owner *
$642
per month
Commercial property 45 m² in Zamety, Poland
Commercial property 45 m²
Zamety, Poland
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
Serviced offices are an advantageous alternative to the office rental model you are familiar…
$1,290
per month
Shop 377 m² in Poznan, Poland
Shop 377 m²
Poznan, Poland
Area 377 m²
Attractive storage space for rent
$2,752
per month
