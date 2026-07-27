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Monthly rent of real estate in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

;
Poznan
85
Lubon
5
gmina Kuslin
3
Konin
3
115 properties total found
4 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Apartment 126.8 m2 in Warta Residence with private roof terrace overlooking the river
$2,607
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
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3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
$1,027
per month
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Zaitseva Estates
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Shop 1 215 m² in Karpicko, Poland
Shop 1 215 m²
Karpicko, Poland
Area 1 215 m²
OFERTA WYNAJMU HALI PRODUKCYJNO – MAGAZYNOWEJ
$5,140
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
3 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
3 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Plewiska, Kozłowskiego Street – 3-room apartment with a large terrace | 62.5 m2 | Free from 1 August
$740
per month
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Zaitseva Estates
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Land in Wysogotowo, Poland
Land
Wysogotowo, Poland
Area 2 300 m²
Investment plot 2300 m2 – Highly prepared near Poznań | Ideal for Parking / Composition Square
$922
per month
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Zaitseva Estates
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1 room apartment in Tulce, Poland
1 room apartment
Tulce, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Tulce's apartment near Poznań
$476
per month
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Zaitseva Estates
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2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Spacious 2-room apartment in the very centre of Poznań – Podgórna Street For rent a function…
$593
per month
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House in Gowarzewo, Poland
House
Gowarzewo, Poland
Area 112 m²
Modern house with garden in Gowarzew – high standard, ideal for demanding
$1,581
per month
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2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
New 2-room apartment in the renovated building Kościuszko 73 Kościuszko Centrum Poznań
$777
per month
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2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
First rent! New 2 independent rooms at the Medical University
$973
per month
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Zaitseva Estates
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Apartment in Wysogotowo, Poland
Apartment
Wysogotowo, Poland
Area 43 m²
I recommend to rent a new, very nice office premises – services of approx. 42m2, located at …
$526
per month
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1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
THE PREMIUM OF CAVALEAR AT THE PARK OF WILSON | ZNAŃ, UL. CHEŁMONSKI
$657
per month
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2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
If you are looking for an apartment in a good location and value your life in the city cente…
$658
per month
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1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Morning coffee on your own terrace overlooking green? In this apartment, it's everyday
$527
per month
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1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
For rent a lovely studio with a balcony at ul. Piątkowska, on Wyłom 8 Street in Poznań
$582
per month
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Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 80 m²
The office on the floor of the town villa in Sołacz is an excellent address for the company …
$790
per month
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1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Looking for a fully equipped apartment where you can move in right away? This offer will wor…
$555
per month
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Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 200 m²
The climatic restaurant with great potential – the distant | Poznań
$2,865
per month
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Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 60 m²
** *Active place ideal for hairdressing, barbera, yoga studio, Pilates, psychologists, psych…
$737
per month
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2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
LAUGHTER BEAUTIFUL LOCATION WITH HIGH SUPHITAS IN A MIDDLE CAMINE WITH WINE ON THE GROUNDS
$1,004
per month
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Shop 897 m² in Pila, Poland
Shop 897 m²
Pila, Poland
Area 897 m²
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$3,558
per month
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Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 150 m²
Service accommodation 150 m2 for rent — ul. Milczańska 1, Poznań Flexible space — possibilit…
$1,983
per month
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Shop 600 m² in Konin, Poland
Shop 600 m²
Konin, Poland
Area 600 m²
It is possible to rent a warehouse/production hall with the office part. The complex can be …
$2,643
per month
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1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Studio with an area of 20 m2, room with kitchenette, bathroom. The apartment is furnished an…
$553
per month
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Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 83 m²
Description of property
$1,079
per month
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Shop 1 122 m² in Konin, Poland
Shop 1 122 m²
Konin, Poland
Area 1 122 m²
We encourage you to watch a film presenting the property
$4,758
per month
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2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
JESZCZE LEPSZYWIDOKI 🙂
$582
per month
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2 room apartment in Komorniki, Poland
2 room apartment
Komorniki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Comfortable 2-room apartment with parking place | Komorniki, ul. Ognikowa | 44,03 m2
$579
per month
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Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 135 m²
Looking for a prestigious and easily accessible place for your medical practice, dental offi…
$1,784
per month
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Apartment in Lwowek, Poland
Apartment
Lwowek, Poland
Area 466 m²
For rent a spacious retail and services facility with a total area of approx. 466 m2, locate…
$4,600
per month
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