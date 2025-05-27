Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of real estate in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Warsaw
1003
gmina Piaseczno
7
Piaseczno
7
Marki
4
1 045 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/4
Warsaw Praga-Południe, st. Brazylijska. 2-room apartment for rent for 2500 PLN. Cozy 2-room …
$620
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 4
I am pleased to present a unique apartment for rent, located in Targówek at Piotra Skargi St…
$665
per month
Commercial property 44 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 44 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 4
The LOCAL is located at Czerniakowska Street (on the border of Śródmieście and Dolny Mokotów…
$1,334
per month
Commercial property 20 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 20 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/4
Office rent in the business center of Warsaw Offices: 2 persons 3 persons 4 people 5 persons…
$821
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/5
Fully furnished, AFTER REPAINTING apartment consisting of a living area, in which there is a…
$1,018
per month
Commercial property 6 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 6 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 6 m²
Floor 4/4
We recommend renting advertising space on the roof of a building in Ursus located on Malinow…
$662
per month
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent we offer a freshly finished, yet uninhabited apartment with an area of ​​39 m², loc…
$797
per month
Commercial property 99 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 99 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 6/6
Office space for rent in a renovated tenement house located on the section between Krucza an…
$2,418
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/3
For rent 2-room apartment 38 m2 on Apartamentowa street, Ursus. Situated on the 2nd floor of…
$660
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/4
Fresh apartment with air conditioning is waiting for a new tenant! Elegant and very function…
$806
per month
Commercial property 267 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 267 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 267 m²
Floor 2/3
SPACIOUS OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT - WARSAW, BIELANY   Christian Theological Academy, ul. Bronie…
$4,950
per month
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/12
STUDIO APARTMENT IN THE CENTER OF WARSAW Fully equipped | New | Excellent location | Bright …
$1,002
per month
Commercial property 800 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 800 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/6
Oxygen Park is an upscale office building located near Jerusalem Avenues, in the business di…
$13,298
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Zyrardow, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Zyrardow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for Rent in Żyrardów!   We offer a spacious and comfortable apartment with an area…
$995
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/4
I present a modern 3-room apartment, located in a low-rise block from 2000. The apartment is…
$1,002
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
3-room apartment for rent | Klimczaka 8A, Wilanów | 74.5 m² ENG below. WESTATE Wilanów prese…
$1,332
per month
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/4
Are you looking for an attractive apartment for rent in a great location?Be sure to read thi…
$586
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent 1-room apartment of 37 m2, located in the building at ul. Apartamentowa in Ursus. S…
$687
per month
Commercial property 14 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 14 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 14 m²
Office space for rent in the center of Warsaw on Nowogrodzka Street We offer you for rent an…
$402
per month
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/15
In short Mokotów ul. Puławska - Służew/Melody Park/ comfortable 2-room apartment with a func…
$1,004
per month
Commercial property 103 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 103 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 5
Are you looking for a modern and functional office with potential? Do you want a quiet place…
$2,125
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
$3,608
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Світла, простора квартира з великою терасою та красивим садом. Тихий, зелений район. До квар…
$1,436
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
Warsaw Śródmieście Powiśle, st. Zajęcza. Apartment for rent for 7,500 PLN Moderna Powiśle | …
$1,801
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 6/6
$2,149
per month
Commercial property 81 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 81 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
Premises on the ground floor of a tenement house right next to the metro station with the po…
$1,963
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/6
We are pleased to present you a unique apartment for rent in Warsaw's Ochota. PROPERTY The p…
$1,048
per month
Commercial property 120 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 120 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Warsaw Mokotów Górny, st. Ignacego Krasickiego. Office for rent 120 sq.m. for 13,500 PLN. SP…
$3,352
per month
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/3
For rent a functional apartment with an area of ​​37 m², consisting of one spacious room, a …
$571
per month
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/11
Apartment Rental Offer in High Standard - Warsaw, Wola The apartment will be available from …
$796
per month
