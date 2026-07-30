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  3. gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in gmina Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland

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4 properties total found
Commercial property 125 m² in Baranowo, Poland
Commercial property 125 m²
Baranowo, Poland
Area 125 m²
Comfortable twin with air conditioning, fireplace and garage | Baranowo | Garden 554 m2
$2,119
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Apartment in Wysogotowo, Poland
Apartment
Wysogotowo, Poland
Area 43 m²
I recommend to rent a new, very nice office premises – services of approx. 42m2, located at …
$526
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Land in Wysogotowo, Poland
Land
Wysogotowo, Poland
Area 2 300 m²
Investment plot 2300 m2 – Highly prepared near Poznań | Ideal for Parking / Composition Square
$927
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
Apartment in Przezmierowo, Poland
Apartment
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 45 m²
PREPARATION OFFER
$609
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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