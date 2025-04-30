Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Krakow
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Krakow, Poland

apartments
37
сommercial property
3
42 properties total found
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 12 m²
Virtual walk: https://sb360.online/gfggi7m
$334
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 62 m²
For rent commercial and service space on the ground floor in the new building: LOKAL: – sur…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
For rent a luxurious apartment in Kamienica Radziwiłłowska - a prestigious investment in the…
$1,586
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 983 m² in Krakow, Poland
Commercial property 983 m²
Krakow, Poland
Bathrooms count 6
Area 983 m²
Floor 4/10
For rent office premises in Cracow. The area of the premises is 982.5 m2. Fully furnished w…
$18,583
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
For rent now!
$880
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
1 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
We present a 27 m2 studio apartment for rent in the center of Krakow - ul. Racławicka
$586
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 56 m²
Available from 1 June 2025. Energy class A
$731
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
For rent from May:
$746
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Land in Krakow, Poland
Land
Krakow, Poland
Area 800 m²
Bagry Kraków, Kozia Street, 8 ar service plot, flat for rent. Dimensions 20/40m, is a power …
$800
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
A climatic apartment in the heart of Nowa Huta, on the Upperland estate
$666
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
For rent a luxury apartment in the very center of Kazimierz! in Krakow, Poland
For rent a luxury apartment in the very center of Kazimierz!
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
LOCATION: The apartment is located in a unique building in the very center of Kazimierz, …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
1 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
For rent apartment after general renovation, with separate entrance, without administrative …
$773
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
3 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of renting a beautiful apartment in a m…
$2,186
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 12 m² in Krakow, Poland
Commercial property 12 m²
Krakow, Poland
Area 12 m²
Floor 5/8
Serviced offices are an advantageous alternative to the office rental model you are familiar…
$808
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
5 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
5 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
ONLY US!We are pleased to present you an apartment of nearly 150m2 located on a closed settl…
$1,999
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
2-room apartment for rent on ul. Reduta 9A, Kraków (Prądnik Czerwony) ????
$691
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Studio apartment in Krakow, Poland
Studio apartment
Krakow, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 6
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$685
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Looking for a place to rent? You want it to be modernly arranged and prepared to live from n…
$933
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 27 m²
EXCEPTIONAL OFFER – TWO OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT | 2ND FLOOR | EXCELLENT LOCATION
$609
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 112 m²
Available from 1 June 2025. Energy class A
$1,463
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
For rent, a 2 -room apartment in the very center of Krakow, located at ul. Mazowiecka 5.
$745
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
$1,027
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 13 m²
EXCEPTIONAL OFFER – TWO OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT | 2ND FLOOR | EXCELLENT LOCATION
$305
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
500sqm*House next to the Wistula river*To be finished*High Standard in Krakow, Poland
500sqm*House next to the Wistula river*To be finished*High Standard
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to present you a unique building designed by Stanisław Deńko, creator and co-…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 106 m²
For rent a catering premises with an area of ​​106 m² net, located in an attractive location…
$533
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 388 m²
Available from 1 June 2025
$5,068
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$1,100
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
This is a unique studio located in a modern apartment building in the picturesque Kazimierz,…
$1,733
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 3 690 m² in Krakow, Poland
Shop 3 690 m²
Krakow, Poland
Area 3 690 m²
for rent a production and warehouse hall with a social and office part located at ul. Marian…
$18,659
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 3
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Move into one of the last available flats in a pr…
$1,380
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Krakow, Poland

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view