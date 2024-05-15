Cottage village New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree

A modern, intimate development of 26 homes located in a quiet, green area of Rabowice. It’s an excellent choice for those who value peace and privacy while staying within easy reach of Poznań.

Each home is designed with functionality and comfort in mind and comes with a private garden, offering space for relaxation, family activities, or outdoor leisure.

Size: from 57.05 m² to 83.67 m²

Completion date: Q3 2026

✅ LOCATION BENEFITS

only 15.8 km from Poznań city centre

excellent transport connections

nearby bus stops

peaceful, family-friendly surroundings

full local infrastructure: shops, services, green areas

✅ FEATURES & STANDARD

private gardens

fenced and secured area

anti-burglary entrance doors

52 above-ground parking spaces within the development

PVC windows

gas heating

ownership: freehold

Parking spaces: available

Storage rooms: none

EV charging stations: none

Lift / smart home / turnkey finishing: not included

✅ PERFECT FOR

✔ families with children

✔ people working in Poznań who prefer a calmer environment

✔ investors looking for a developing suburban area

✅ SUMMARY

New homes with private gardens, a quiet neighbourhood, convenient access to Poznań, and full local infrastructure — a comfortable lifestyle away from the city rush, without sacrificing convenience.

If you’d like floor plans, available units, or updated pricing — feel free to get in touch.