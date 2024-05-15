  1. Realting.com
Cottage village New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree

Rabowice, Poland
from
$162,732
VAT
;
15
ID: 32920
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Greater Poland Voivodeship
  • Region
    Poznań County
  • City
    gmina Swarzedz
  • Village
    Rabowice

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

A modern, intimate development of 26 homes located in a quiet, green area of Rabowice. It’s an excellent choice for those who value peace and privacy while staying within easy reach of Poznań.

Each home is designed with functionality and comfort in mind and comes with a private garden, offering space for relaxation, family activities, or outdoor leisure.
Size: from 57.05 m² to 83.67 m²
Completion date: Q3 2026

✅ LOCATION BENEFITS

  • only 15.8 km from Poznań city centre

  • excellent transport connections

  • nearby bus stops

  • peaceful, family-friendly surroundings

  • full local infrastructure: shops, services, green areas

✅ FEATURES & STANDARD

  • private gardens

  • fenced and secured area

  • anti-burglary entrance doors

  • 52 above-ground parking spaces within the development

  • PVC windows

  • gas heating

  • ownership: freehold

Parking spaces: available
Storage rooms: none
EV charging stations: none
Lift / smart home / turnkey finishing: not included

✅ PERFECT FOR

✔ families with children
✔ people working in Poznań who prefer a calmer environment
✔ investors looking for a developing suburban area

✅ SUMMARY

New homes with private gardens, a quiet neighbourhood, convenient access to Poznań, and full local infrastructure — a comfortable lifestyle away from the city rush, without sacrificing convenience.

If you’d like floor plans, available units, or updated pricing — feel free to get in touch.

Location on the map

Rabowice, Poland

