  Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Poznań County
  4. New houses

New Build Houses in Poznań County, Poland

Townhouse Lusowo
Lusowo, Poland
from
$243,930
VAT
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Cottage village Homes in Radzewo
Radzewo, Poland
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
New Homes in Radzewo – Kowalska Street (Wielkopolska Region) Size: from 52.41 m² to 78.00 m² Status: Completed – Ready to move in ✅ INVESTMENT OVERVIEW A boutique development consisting of just 5 homes, located in a quiet, green area of Radzewo. It's an excellent option for those who…
Cottage village New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree
Rabowice, Poland
from
$162,732
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
A modern, intimate development of 26 homes located in a quiet, green area of Rabowice. It's an excellent choice for those who value peace and privacy while staying within easy reach of Poznań. Each home is designed with functionality and comfort in mind and comes with a private garden, of…
Realting.com
