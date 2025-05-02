Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Gniezno County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Gniezno County, Poland

Gniezno
7
15 properties total found
House in Jankowo Dolne, Poland
House
Jankowo Dolne, Poland
Area 115 m²
Live in a beautiful house in a twin building on the prestigious Nature Settlement in Janków …
$139,927
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Ganina, Poland
Apartment
Ganina, Poland
Area 310 m²
Sell a unique residential property located in Ganin (near Gniezna)
$868,867
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 2 538 m²
Offer not published on IMMOVABLE PORTS
$3,31M
3 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
3 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
For sale a bright and functional 40m2 apartment located on the ground floor in a 1950 teneme…
$90,832
House in Witkowo, Poland
House
Witkowo, Poland
Area 640 m²
The object of the offer is a tenement from the beginning of the 20th century, which houses 2…
$444,381
3 room apartment in Witkowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Witkowo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Selling 3-room apartment located in Witkowo at Czerniewska Street
$87,289
House in Trzemeszno, Poland
House
Trzemeszno, Poland
Area 430 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of property sale with the new holiday ho…
$57,928
2 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
2 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Charming apartment in a historic building in the center of Gniezno
$84
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 979 m²
Sell the building in the very center of Gniezno. The property is located right next to the M…
$1,06M
2 room apartment in Czerniejewo, Poland
2 room apartment
Czerniejewo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Spacious two-bedroom apartment with a large balcony in a modern building on a green settleme…
$108,715
Apartment in Moraczewo, Poland
Apartment
Moraczewo, Poland
Area 122 m²
For sale: A freestanding house with a beautiful garden in Lednogór! You dream of a peaceful …
$251,287
Apartment in Lednogora, Poland
Apartment
Lednogora, Poland
Area 317 m²
For sale a carefully restored mill building, adapted to 3 independent apartments
Price on request
2 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
2 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Sell modern 2-room apartment located in Gniezno at ul. Eliza Orzeszkowa
$128,289
House in Gniezno, Poland
House
Gniezno, Poland
Area 290 m²
Offer from the first owners. The house is located in a prestigious district called Rose. The…
$568,702
House in Gniezno, Poland
House
Gniezno, Poland
Area 220 m²
Sell the house located in Gniezno at Poznańska Street
$216,371
apartments
Cheap
Luxury
