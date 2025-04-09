Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Gniezno
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Gniezno, Poland

apartments
4
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
2 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Sell modern 2-room apartment located in Gniezno at ul. Eliza Orzeszkowa
$127,223
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 2 538 m²
Offer not published on IMMOVABLE PORTS
$3,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
2 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Charming apartment in a historic building in the center of Gniezno
$81
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gniezno, Poland
House
Gniezno, Poland
Area 290 m²
Offer from the first owners. The house is located in a prestigious district called Rose. The…
$548,156
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gniezno, Poland
House
Gniezno, Poland
Area 220 m²
Sell the house located in Gniezno at Poznańska Street
$211,359
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 979 m²
Sell the building in the very center of Gniezno
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes