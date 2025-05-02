Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Poland
  Gniezno County
  Residential
  Apartment

Apartments for sale in Gniezno County, Poland

Gniezno
10 properties total found
Apartment in Ganina, Poland
Apartment
Ganina, Poland
Area 310 m²
Sell a unique residential property located in Ganin (near Gniezna)
$868,867
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 2 538 m²
Offer not published on IMMOVABLE PORTS
$3,31M
3 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
3 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
For sale a bright and functional 40m2 apartment located on the ground floor in a 1950 teneme…
$90,832
3 room apartment in Witkowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Witkowo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Selling 3-room apartment located in Witkowo at Czerniewska Street
$87,289
2 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
2 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Charming apartment in a historic building in the center of Gniezno
$84
Apartment in Gniezno, Poland
Apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Area 979 m²
Sell the building in the very center of Gniezno. The property is located right next to the M…
$1,06M
2 room apartment in Czerniejewo, Poland
2 room apartment
Czerniejewo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Spacious two-bedroom apartment with a large balcony in a modern building on a green settleme…
$108,715
Apartment in Moraczewo, Poland
Apartment
Moraczewo, Poland
Area 122 m²
For sale: A freestanding house with a beautiful garden in Lednogór! You dream of a peaceful …
$251,287
Apartment in Lednogora, Poland
Apartment
Lednogora, Poland
Area 317 m²
For sale a carefully restored mill building, adapted to 3 independent apartments
Price on request
2 room apartment in Gniezno, Poland
2 room apartment
Gniezno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Sell modern 2-room apartment located in Gniezno at ul. Eliza Orzeszkowa
$128,289
Properties features in Gniezno County, Poland

