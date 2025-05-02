Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Gniezno County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Gniezno County, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Jankowo Dolne, Poland
House
Jankowo Dolne, Poland
Area 115 m²
Live in a beautiful house in a twin building on the prestigious Nature Settlement in Janków …
$139,927
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Witkowo, Poland
House
Witkowo, Poland
Area 640 m²
The object of the offer is a tenement from the beginning of the 20th century, which houses 2…
$444,381
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Trzemeszno, Poland
House
Trzemeszno, Poland
Area 430 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of property sale with the new holiday ho…
$57,928
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gniezno, Poland
House
Gniezno, Poland
Area 290 m²
Offer from the first owners. The house is located in a prestigious district called Rose. The…
$568,702
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gniezno, Poland
House
Gniezno, Poland
Area 220 m²
Sell the house located in Gniezno at Poznańska Street
$216,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gniezno County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go