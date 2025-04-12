Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Witkowo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Witkowo, Poland

2 properties total found
House in Witkowo, Poland
House
Witkowo, Poland
Area 640 m²
The object of the offer is a tenement from the beginning of the 20th century, which houses 2…
$444,938
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Witkowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Witkowo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Selling 3-room apartment located in Witkowo at Czerniewska Street
$87,399
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Witkowo, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes